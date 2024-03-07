LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital Empowers Community Health on World Obesity Awareness Day

NNA – Thenbsp;Lebanese American University Medical Center-Rizk Hospitalnbsp;proudly hostednbsp;annbsp;eventnbsp;on the occasionnbsp;of World Obesity Awareness Daynbsp;on the 4thnbsp;of March.nbsp;

The event aimed to address the critical issuesnbsp;of obesity, defined as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that lead to health risks. A team of professionals from the Endocrinology department at LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital conducted Body Mass Index (BMI) tests, Ankle-Brachial Index screenings, InBody270 machine analyses,nbsp;and personalized health recommendations free of charge. The results werenbsp;alsobased off of each individual#39;s weight, height, and questionnaire responses. This empowered participants to make informed decisions regarding their eating and lifestyle habits.

The event saw a significant turnout with more thannbsp;100attendees.nbsp;The level of engagement was impressive,nbsp;confirmingnbsp;that people have a strong interestnbsp;to prioritize health and address obesity.

To symbolize the importance of cultivating healthynbsp;routines, participants completing the BMI test and questionnaire received anbsp;healthy snack as a start to their healthy journey. This not onlynbsp;highlightednbsp;the significance of balanced nutritionnbsp;but also conveyed LAUnbsp;Medical Center-Rizk Hospital#39;s commitment to fostering a healthier community.

In addition to the health assessments, attendees left the event with knowledge and practical advice. An informative flyer,nbsp;distributed upon completion of the questionnaire, contained valuable tips, resources, and guidance on maintaining a healthy weight and lifestyle.

ldquo;We are delighted by the positive response and engagement from the community. LAUnbsp;Medicalnbsp;Center-Rizknbsp;Hospitalremains dedicated to proactive healthcare measures. Byproviding individuals with thenbsp;knowledge they need, we believe we have contributed to thenbsp;ongoing global effort to combatnbsp;obesity and promote overall healthrdquo;nbsp;said Dr. Kamal Hirbli,nbsp;Clinical Associate Professor andnbsp;Head of the Endocrinology Department,nbsp;at the Lebanese American Universitynbsp;Gilbert and Rose-Marie Chagoury School of Medicine.

Sami Rizk,nbsp;LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital#39;s CEO,reinforced this commitmentnbsp;by saying:nbsp;quot;The success of the World Obesity Awareness Day reflects LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospitalrsquo;s dedication to making a lasting impactnbsp;of healing with compassion.quot;

LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital is unwavering in its commitment to spearhead proactive healthcare initiatives, nurturing a healthier community for a better tomorrow.

