Berri welcomes World Bank’s Belhaj, follows up on field developments with UNIFIL’s Lazaro, receives Paraguayan ambassador and Judge Al-Hajjar

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Wednesday received at the second presidency in Ain El-Tineh, World Bank Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, Ferid Belhaj, who came on a farewell protocol visit marking the imminent end of his duties at the World Bank.

The visit was a chance to discuss the general situation in Lebanon and the region.

Speaker Berri also met with UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Lieutenant General Aroldo Laacute;zaro, with whom he discussed the political and field developments in light of Israel#39;s continued aggression against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Berri later received in Ain El-Tineh, the Ambassador of Paraguay to Lebanon, Fernando Parisi, who paid him a farewell visit marking the end of his diplomatic mission in the country.

This afternoon, Berri received In the afternoon, the acting Cassation Public Prosecutor, Judge Jamal Al-Hajjar.

