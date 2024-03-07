Thu. Mar 7th, 2024

    Health Ministry publishes cumulative report on health emergencies

    NNA – Following up on the Israeli aggression on southern Lebanon, the Ministry of Public Health published today its cumulative emergency report for March 6, 2024,nbsp;indicating that ldquo;as reported from hospitals and up to March 5, 2024, the number of casualties has reached 1126, 219 inpatients and 306nbsp;for all deaths.rdquo;

    It also indicated that the toll for the past day was ldquo;12 casualtiesnbsp;and 5nbsp;deaths.rdquo;

    The report added that ldquo;88% of cases were male, 96% Lebanese, 60% aged between 25 amp; 44,rdquo; adding that ldquo;the most frequent mechanism of injury is: blunt 44%, blast 34%, and chemical exposure 18%.quot;

