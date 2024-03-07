Hamieh meets in Paris with AFD’s Director for Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Asia

NNA ndash; Within the framework of his visit to France to participate in the work of the Buildings and Climate Global Forum held in Paris, Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Dr. Ali Hamieh, held a meeting with the Director for Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Asia of the French Development Agency (AFD), Cyrille Bellier.

The meeting took place in the presence of Lebanonrsquo;s hargeacute; d#39;Affaires in France, Ziad Taan.

Discussions touched on an array of strategic projects related to Lebanonrsquo;s Ministry of Public Works and Transport.

