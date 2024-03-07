(AFAD) competition: Opportunity for girls in Lebanon to become an Ambassador for a day

NNA – To celebrate International Women#39;s Day, the British Embassy in Beirut is launching its #39;Ambassador For A Day#39; (AFAD) competition, now jointly with the Embassy of Canada to Lebanon. AFAD winners will get to shadow an Ambassador in Lebanon for one day, to see first-hand how girls can become leaders and advocates for change.

Each winner will be paired with an Ambassador or head of a UN Agency in Lebanon to spend a day with them and their team, and be invited as Guests of Honour to a ceremony hosted by the British and Canadian embassies. This promises to be an unforgettable opportunity to build skills in diplomacy, confidence, and leadership.

We encourage all girls from all backgrounds living in Lebanon, aged 15-18 years old and not at university to apply. The competition closes midnight 7 April 2024.

The theme for this year#39;s International Women#39;s Day is Inspire Inclusion. To enter, participants should submit either a video or short essay in English or Arabic answering the question:

quot;If you were an Ambassador for a Day, how would you inspire better inclusion of others in your community?#39;#39;

