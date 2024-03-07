Major General Abbas Ibrahim engages with spiritual leaders, community figures during Sydney visit

NNA – Major General, Abbas Ibrahim, on Thursday continued his tour visiting spiritual authorities in Sydney, where he met with Sheikh Kamal Muslimani, representing the Supreme Shiite Islamic Council, and His Eminence Metropolitan Basilios of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese, as well as the Lebanese Islamic Association in Lakemba, Sydney. He also met with the mosque#39;s Imam, Sheikh Yehya Al-Safi, and the Director of the Islamic Association, Khalid Al-Din, in the presence of Bankstown Mayor Bilal Al-Hayek, municipal member George Zakhia, accountant Adel Al-Hasan, and members of the association.

Major General Abbas Ibrahim and the accompanying delegation also visited the quot;Islamic Charity Projects Association,quot; where they were welcomed by Sheikh Salim Al-Husseini and the association#39;s president in Australia, Mohammad Mehyo, as well as the school directors of Al-Amana College and Al-Salam College, the Islamic Community Radio, and a number of scholars. Discussions focused on the role of these leading institutions in protecting and preserving society from extremism through the principles of moderation and centrism.

The meetings revolved around the situation in Lebanon on the security, political, economic, and social fronts. General Ibrahim was briefed by spiritual leaders on the activities they undertake in Australia. In turn, he praised the expatriates#39; contributions in the countries that host them, especially in Australia, and commended their role in assisting their families and hometowns in their homeland.

