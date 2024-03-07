Thu. Mar 7th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Friday, March 8, 2024

    NNA -nbsp;

    Timenbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

    10:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Protests by activists in front of the United Nations Women#39;s Office in Sin El-Fil – Beirut, objecting to the organization#39;s positions regarding the people of Gaza.

    Activities of Caretaker Minister of Labor, Mustafa Bayram

    10:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Signing of a memorandum of understanding between the ministry and the Municipality of Ghobeiry regarding accelerated vocational training, at his office in the ministry.

    11:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Signing of a similar agreement with the Islamic Charitable Relief Association, on the sixth floor at the Ministry of Labor – Shayah – Msharrafieh.

    **************************

    10:30 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Anjar Municipality launches its new project quot;Enhancing Livelihoods through Smart Agriculture, Connecting Farmers to Markets, and Creating Employment Opportunities,quot; at a ceremony held at the Anjar Cultural Center, in collaboration with the Global Vision Foundation and funded by the World Food Programme.

    11:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; MP Farid Haikal Al Khazen holds a meeting with Minister of Interior and Municipalities Bassam Mawlawi, at his office in the ministry, to discuss the closure of the Vehicle Registration Authority – Nafaa.

    2:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Annual Forum for Empowering Lebanese Women, hosted by the Acua Foundation and WNL Company, in Hurj Tabet.nbsp;

    4:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Seminar titled quot;Humanitarian Work as a Life Missionquot; organized by the Islamic Orphanage Council, in the hospital building.

    4:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Joint meeting in solidarity with Palestinian women, against violence and wars, hosted by Lebanese and Palestinian women#39;s, labor, and social organizations, on the occasion of quot;International Women#39;s Day,quot; at the headquarters of the National Union of Workers and Employees in Lebanon, Beirut – Zuhairi Building – Third Floor.

    4:30 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Seminar on quot;Public Procurement After the Enactment of the Law and the Role of Youth in Enhancing Good Governance,quot; hosted by the Public Job Observatory and Good Governance at Saint Joseph University in Beirut, in collaboration with the Advocacy Group for Development and Anti-Corruption in Lebanon, in the Faculty of Social Sciences, Achrafieh.

    5:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Foundation Diane honors 8 women selected as environmental pioneers, at Avolique – Gemayzeh.

    6:30 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Panel discussion on quot;Banque du Liban#39;s Cash Measures and the Fate of Depositors#39; Funds,quot; hosted by quot;The Beirut Umbrella,quot; at the Tawfiq Tabbara Center ndash; Sanayeh. Speakers include the Chief Economist at Bank Byblos Dr. Nasseeb Ghabril, financial and economic researcher Dr. Mahmoud Jabaai, and economic journalist Basem Saad.

    ========R.H.

