12 civilians, including children, killed in latest Israeli attacks across Gaza

NNA – At least 12 Palestinian civilians were killed, with the majority being women and children, and several others injured over the last few hours in a devastating series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, according to local and medical reports.

The latest strikes and the resulting human losses are a continuation of the ongoing war of genocide Israel has been waging against the besieged enclave since early October 2023.

WAFA correspondent reported that in Rafah, southern Gaza, Israeli warplanes targeted two homes belonging to the Abu Salimia family, resulting in the killing of five civilians. Additionally, 22 others, mostly women and children, were injured in the attack and were all transported to Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital in the city.

Simultaneously, the Israeli artillery fired several shells towards tents housing displaced families in the Mawasi area of Rafah city, injuring nine individuals who were then taken to the Kuwaiti Hospital for medical treatment.

In the central Gaza Strip, Israeli tanks shelled the vicinity of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, injuring seven people. The injured were immediately transported to the same hospital.

In Gaza City, Israeli warplanes bombed two houses in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, a house in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, and another in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, leading to the murder of four Palestinians and injuring 15 others.

In Jabalia, in the northern region of the Gaza Strip, Israeli airstrikes targeted two houses in the refugee camp, resulting in the murder of one citizen and injuring three others.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has so far resulted in 30,717 reported fatalities, most of whom are children and women, with an additional 72,156 documented injuries, according to the Ministry of Health.

This toll remains provisional as thousands of victims are feared dead under rubble or left in the streets, with Israeli forces hindering access for ambulance and civil defense crews.–WAFA

===========R.H.