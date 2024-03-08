Abbas Ibrahim honored in Sydney: Calls for unity, gratitude towards Lebanon and Australia

NNA – Major General Abbas Ibrahim on Friday delivered a speech during a tribute luncheon held in his honor at the Parliament of New South Wales in Sydney.

In his address, Ibrahim expressed gratitude and pride for Lebanon#39;s historical contributions to civilization and praised the Australian people for welcoming Lebanese expatriates regardless of the challenges they faced.nbsp;

He emphasized Lebanon#39;s commitment to repaying Australia#39;s kindness and contributing to its development and urged expatriates to remain connected to Lebanon, considering it their compass and destination.nbsp;

Ibrahim then stressed the unity of the Lebanese people beyond religious or regional divides, asserting that their strength lies in their solidarity.nbsp;

He concluded by quoting Pope John Paul II, affirming Lebanon#39;s message to the world, and calling for unity to fulfill the dream of returning to their cherished homeland.

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.