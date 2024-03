NNA -nbsp;

Time                Topic

8:30 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; The annual free march organized by the quot;SAIDquot; Association, titled quot;March for Colon Cancer Prevention,quot; will take place at Biel Waterfront. The march will kick off from Biel Waterfront and extend up to 4.5 kilometers. Participating in the march will be the Faculty of Health Sciences at the Modern University for Business and Science.

