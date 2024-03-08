Berri broaches security situation with Mawlawi, meets Central Bank Acting Governor, receives Ramadan congratulatory cable form Egyptian President

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday received at the second presidency in Ain al-Tineh Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, with whom he broached the countryrsquo;s general conditions especially the security situation.

Speaker Berri also met with Acting Governor of the Lebanese Central Bank, Wassim Mansouri

On the other hand, Berri received a congratulatory cable on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan from Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.nbsp;

In his cable and marking the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, President Al-Sisi wished the two brotherly peoples and all the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations further development, progress and prosperity.

nbsp;

================ L.Y