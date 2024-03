NNA -nbsp;Israel said on Friday it quot;welcomesquot; a humanitarian aid corridor from Cyprus to the Gaza Strip, an initiative backed by the country#39;s key ally Washington and which the EU hopes can open Sunday.

"The Cypriot initiative will allow the increase of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, after a security check according to Israeli standards," foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said on X, formerly Twitter. — AFP

