NNA – On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed his quot;firmquot; support for the leaders of Hamas, who have been engaged in a war against Israel in the Gaza Strip for over five months.

During a speech in Istanbul, the Turkish president said, quot;No one can push us to classify Hamas as a terrorist organization. Turkey is the country openly engaging with Hamas leaders and firmly standing behind them.quot; — AFP

nbsp;

nbsp;

=================