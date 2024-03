NNA – UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said, ldquo;This morning, a coordinatednbsp; vehicle patrol with the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) came under small arms fire from the south of the Blue Line in the vicinity of Aita al-Shaab.rdquo;

ldquo;The LAF vehicle involved in the patrol was impacted, fortunately, no one was injured,quot; added Tenenti.

