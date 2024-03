NNA – An aid ship is set to sail from Cyprus to deliver 200 tons of food aid to Palestinians, but it is waiting for a temporary pier to be constructed to allow the aid to be offloaded into the Gaza Strip.

The General Frank S. Besson Jr is set to sail from the US to set up the pier that is needed as there is no port in Gaza, but American naval officials say it will take about two months to arrive. — RT

