National Moderation Bloc and Quintet Ambassadors initiative: A Beacon of Hope, says Patriarch al-Rahi

NNA – Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi presided over Sunday#39;s Mass in Bkerke. Bishops and priests assisted him. Political figures and officials attended the ceremony.

After the Gospel, the Patriarch stated, quot;The world#39;s problems stem from the ease of killing, war, destruction, displacement of innocent citizens, leaving them vulnerable to hunger, thirst, disease, and exhaustion, all of which result from the state of sin.quot;

The Patriarch emphasized that this is evident in the Israeli war on Gaza and the tragedy of the Palestinian people, condemning the ongoing genocide and calling the world to stop it.

He said, quot;We reject the silence of the world#39;s nations, sacrificing a deprived people#39;s right to their land and their right to a state of their own, as per United Nations Resolution 181 adopted on November 29, 1947, regarding the partition of Palestine into two states: one Jewish and one Arab, with defined borders.quot;

Regarding Lebanon, al-Rahi said, quot;We seek to avoid sliding into this blind and malicious war, protect the South and its citizens, and immediately proceed to elect a president to ensure the functioning of the parliament, government, and all constitutional institutions.quot;

He added, quot;From this perspective, we view the initiative of the National Moderation Bloc and the efforts of the Quintet Ambassadors Committee with great positivity, hoping for their success and expressing gratitude for their efforts and sacrifices.quot;

On another note, the Patriarch addressed recent events and highlighted the celebration of International Women#39;s Day and Teacher#39;s Day on March 8th and 9th.nbsp;

He congratulated and appreciated women and teachers, acknowledging their roles as wives, mothers, sisters, and professionals, expressing solidarity with them in their rights and responsibilities across society.nbsp;

In addition, he emphasized the importance of teachers in combating illiteracy and shaping Lebanon#39;s future, assuring them of the church#39;s support.nbsp;

He urged cooperation to overcome economic challenges and called on political leaders to prioritize the nation#39;s interests over personal and sectarian agendas, stressing their accountability for the country#39;s paralysis.

In his closing remarks, the Patriarch urged prayers for spiritual, moral, and physical healing. He called on quot;brothers and sisters to unite in seeking divine intervention for the well-being of all humanity.quot; — LBC ENGLISHnbsp;

