UN Secretary-General delivers a video message on the occasion of the beginning of Ramadan

NNA – On the occasion of the start of the month of Ramadan, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered the following video message:

quot;I extend my warmest wishes as millions of Muslims around the world begin observing the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Ramadan embodies the values of peace, resilience, and generosity.

It is a period of reflection and prayer, an opportunity to come together and uplift each other.

Sadly, many will mark this month while facing conflict, displacement, and fear.

My thoughts and heart are with them ndash; from the people of Afghanistan to the Sahel, from the Horn of Africa to Syria and beyond.

I wish to express a special message of solidarity and support to all those suffering from the horrors in Gaza.

In these trying times, the spirit of Ramadan is a beacon of hope, a reminder of our shared humanity.

Let us all be inspired:

To heal divisions;

To support those in need;

And to work as one for the safety and dignity of every member of the human family.

May this Holy Month bring peace and guide us towards a more just and compassionate world.

Ramadan Kareem.quot;

nbsp;

==========