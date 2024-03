NNA -nbsp;Sweden joining NATO shows Russian President Vladimir Putin ldquo;failedrdquo; in his Ukrainian war strategy of weakening the alliance, its chief Jens Stoltenberg said Monday.

The Kremlinrsquo;s invasion not only prompted formerly non-aligned nations Sweden and Finland to come under NATOrsquo;s defence umbrella, but now ldquo;Ukraine is closer to NATO membership than ever before,rdquo; Stoltenberg said. — AFP

nbsp;

================== L.Y