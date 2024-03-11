Mon. Mar 11th, 2024

    Berri broaches general situation with MP Abou El-Hessen, receives MEA Board Chairman

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday welcomed at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, nbsp;ldquo;Democratic Gatheringrdquo; bloc, MP Hadi Abou El-Hessen.nbsp;

    Discussions reportedly touched on the current general situation and the latest political and field developments, in addition to legislative affairs.nbsp;

    Speaker Berri later received the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Middle East Airlines (MEA) Mohammed Al-Hout.nbsp;

