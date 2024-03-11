Mikati briefed by Public Health Minister on his Paris visit, broaches developments with Grand Serail visitors

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday met at the Grand Serail with Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Dr. Firas Abiad.

On emerging, Caretaker Minister Abiad said that he briefed Premier Mikati on the outcome of his recent Paris visit and the meetings he held with various French officials on meansnbsp;to support the healthcare sector in Lebanon.

Premier Mikati later received respectively at the Grand Serail MP Najat Saliba Aoun, and the Lebanese Ambassador to the Vatican, Farid Al-Khazen.

The Prime Minister also received at the Grand Serail, in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Judge Mahmoud Makiya, a delegation of the ldquo;guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.rdquo; During the meeting, the Prime Minister congratulated the members of the delegation on performing Umrah rituals.

Moreover, Mikati met with a delegation from the deans of the Social Welfare Institutions – the quot;Islamic Orphanagequot;, headed by Aref El-Yafi, who extended to him an invitation to patronize the Institutiorsquo;s annual iftar, which will be held on March 26 at the Beirut Waterfront Center, ldquo;formerly Biel.rdquo;

The Prime Minister also received a delegation from the Beirut Families Association, headed by its President Mohieddin Kashli, who extended to him an invitation to patronize the Associationrsquo;s iftar, which will be held at the Phoenicia Hotel in Beirut on Monday, March 18th.

