Army chief discusses South Lebanon situation with UNIFIL’s Lazaro, receives Ambassador of Bangladesh

NNA – Lebanese Army Chief, General Joseph Aoun, on Monday met at his Yarze office with UNIFIL Commander, Major General Aroldo Lazaro Saacute;enz.

Discussions reportedly touched on the cooperation and coordination relations between the Lebanese army and the peacekeeping force in light of the current situation in the south.

The army chief also received at his Yarzeh office, the Bangladeshi Ambassador to Lebanon, Air Vice Marshal Javed Tanveer Khan, with whom he discussed the general situation in the country.

============= L.Y