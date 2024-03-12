Tue. Mar 12th, 2024

    Frangieh discusses situation in Lebanon and region with US Ambassador

    NNA – Marada Movement leader, Sleiman Frangieh, welcomed, at his Bnachei residence on Monday, the new U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa A. Johnson, who came on an acquaintance visit upon assuming her new diplomatic duties in the country.

    Ambassador Johnson was accompanied by the Embassyrsquo;s Political and Economic Affairs Advisor Jaime O#39;Malia and Fadi Hafez.

    Also present had beennbsp;former Minister Roni Araiji and Dr. Jean Boutros.

    The visit was an occasion to discuss the general political situation and current developments on the Lebanese and regional arenas.

