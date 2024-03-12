Day 158 of Genocide: Dozens of civilians killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

NNA – nbsp;Dozens of Palestinian civilians were killed, and others sustained various injuries, in the ongoing Israeli occupation bombardment of various areas in the Gaza Strip, by land, sea, and air, for the 158th day.

WAFA correspondent said that the occupation warplanes launched three raids targeting homes in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, killing 10 people and injuring about 20 others.

He added that the occupation artillery bombed areas in the Al-Sabra, Sheikh Ajlin, and Tal Al-Hawa neighborhoods in Gaza City, killing at least three citizens, who were transferred to Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

Four people were killed and others were injured when Israeli warplanes bombed two houses in Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, accompanied by artillery shelling on citizensrsquo; homes.

In the middle of the Strip, Israeli occupation aircraft launched a series of raids on Deir al-Balah, the Nuseirat camp, al-Bureij, and al-Maghazi, killing a number of citizens and injuring others.

Medical sources said eight citizens were killed, including a number of missing persons, as a result of the occupation bombing of a house owned by Abu Sinjar family in Deir al-Balah.

East of Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, occupation aircraft bombed a house in the town of Bani Suhaila, while a second raid targeted the city center, which killed and wounded a number of people.

In the town of Al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis, warplanes destroyed an entire residential square in the area, killing 11 civilians.

In Rafah, another Israeli raid targeted a house in El Geneina neighborhood, while other areas were bombed near shelter centers and tents for displaced people.

In an infinite toll, the number of slain Palestinians since the start of the aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7th has risen to 31,112, while 72,760 others were injured.–WAFAnbsp;

