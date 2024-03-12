Energy Minister on official visit to Greece to discuss bilateral cooperation

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Energy and Water, Walid Fayyad, on Tuesday held an extensive meeting with the Deputy Minister of Environment and Energy of Greece, Ms. Alexandra Sdoukou, during his official visit to Athens, Greece, accompanied by an official delegation from the ministry.nbsp;

The meeting took place in the presence of senior officials from the Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy, in response to an official invitation from the Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy.

The meeting was attended by the Charge d#39;Affaires of the Lebanese Embassy in Greece, Ambassador Ghadi Khoury.

Discussions centered on the scope of work of both ministries and avenues for cooperation in the areas of sanitation, dams, renewable energy projects, and the legal framework governing the operations of the regulatory authority for the electricity sector in Greece.

Minister Fayyad, along with the accompanying delegation and officials from the oil sector in Greece, visited petroleum refineries, storage facilities, and distribution facilities in Athens to explore prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the areas of exploration, refining, and storage.

Tomorrow, Minister Fayyad and the accompanying delegation will continue their working visit by meeting with the regulatory authority for the electricity sector in Greece.

========R.H.