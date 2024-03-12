Russia says captured village in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

NNA -nbsp;Russia on Tuesday said that its forces had captured the village of Nevelskenbsp;in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, where Russian troops have made recent gains.

Moscow has recently been able to leverage Ukrainian shortages of ammunition and servicemen to gain ground in the east, ahead of presidential elections this week.

The defence ministry said in a statement that Russian forces had captured Nevelske and taken up quot;more favourable lines and positionsquot; in the region that the Kremlin claimed to have annexed in 2022. — AFP

