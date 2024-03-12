Tue. Mar 12th, 2024

    “Islamic Resistance” targets spy equipment at enemy’s Birkat Risha site and Al-Allam site, inflicts direct hits

    NNA ndash; The Islamic Resistance issued on Tuesday the following statement: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance, targeted at 02:00 pm on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, the spy devices at the enemyrsquo;s Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons and achieved direct hit.rdquo;

    In another statement, the ldquo;Islamic Resistancerdquo; announced that ldquo;at 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, its mujahideen targeted the spy devices at the enemyrsquo;s Jal al-Allam site with appropriate weapons and achieved direct hit.rdquo;

