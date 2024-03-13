Bou Habib calls for filing complaint against Israel for targeting civilians in areas far from southern Lebanese border

NNA – Lebanonrsquo;s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants on Wednesday issued a statement declaring that quot;Minister Abdallah Bou Habib has instructed the relevant departments within the ministry to file a complaint before the United Nations Security Council through Lebanon#39;s permanent mission to the United Nations in New York, following a series of Israeli attacks deemed the most violent, on the 11th and 12th of the current month. These attacks targeted civilians in residential areas in the vicinity of Baalbek city and adjacent villages, resulting in casualties and injuries among civilians and innocent individuals.quot;

The statement further asserted, quot;What is particularly concerning is that this escalation occurs in areas far from the southern Lebanese borders, indicating Israel#39;s desire to widen the conflict and drag the entire region into a war that could ignite from such aggressive acts, potentially evolving into a regional conflict sought after by the Israeli government as a lifeline to escape its internal predicaments.quot;

The statement concluded, ldquo;Based on the aforementioned, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates urges the international community to exert pressure on Israel to halt its ongoing escalating attacks, and reiterates the necessity of condemning, collectively, the Israeli aggressions against Lebanon by the members of the Security Council, and working towards the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006) to achieve permanent stability and tranquility along the borders of southern Lebanon.quot;

