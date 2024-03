NNA – A Palestinian martyr fell inside the car which was targeted earlier on Wednesday by the Israeli enemyrsquo;s drone attack, which struck Al-Hoash road in the southern outskirts of the coastal city of Tyre in southern Lebanon.nbsp;

The drone attack also claimed the life of a Syrian national who was riding a motorcycle, coincidentally passing by at the moment of the attack, in addition to leaving two wounded.

