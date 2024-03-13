Wed. Mar 13th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Berri broaches latest developments, general situation with MPs Abou Faour, Samad

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, received on Wednesday at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, ldquo;Democratic Gatheringrdquo; MP Wael Abou Faour.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation, the latest political and field developments, as well as legislative affairs.

    Speaker Berri later received at Ain El-Tineh, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Defense, Interior, and Municipal Affairs Committee, MP Jihad Al Samad, with whom he broached the current general situation.

