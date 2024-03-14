Thu. Mar 14th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    “Islamic Resistance” targets enemy’s Ruwaisat Al-Alam site and Zabdin barracks, achieves direct hits

    By

    NNA -nbsp;The ldquo;Islamic Resistancerdquo; announced on Wednesday in a statement, ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, our mujahideen targeted, at 04:50 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the Zabdin barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa farms withnbsp;a Falaq missile and achieved direct hit.quot;

    The Islamic Resistance also announced in a statement that it quot;targetednbsp; at 04:55 pm, the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kafr Shuba with missile weapons, and achived direct hit.quot;

