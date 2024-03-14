European Union-Funded PV Solar System Inaugurated at Ministry of Industry in Beirut, under the 2Circular Project implemented by UNIDO

NNA -nbsp;The Ministry of Industry in Beirut celebrates a momentous occasion with the successful installation and inauguration of a cutting-edge Photovoltaic (PV) Solar System at its headquarters. This pivotal step, realized through the collaborative efforts under the 2Circular Project, funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), reflects a shared commitment to advancing sustainable practices and renewable energy solutions within Lebanon#39;s industrial sector.

The inauguration ceremony, held on March 13, 2024, at the Ministry of Industry headquarters in Beirut, gathered high level officials including the Minister of Industry, Mr. George Bouchikian, the Acting Director General of the Ministry of Industry, Ms. Chantal Akl, the Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Lebanon, Ms. Alessandra Viezzer, and the UNIDO Representative to Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria, Mr. Emmanuel Kalenzi.

The installed PV system is an on-grid system of 44 Kwp, with energy storage and fuel saving controller. It is divided into two components:

bull;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Component A: A 32.49 kWp On-grid PV system seamlessly operating with Electriciteacute; du Liban (EDL) and existing private diesel generators, ensuring uninterrupted power supply even during EDL downtimes.

bull;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Component B: A 12.54 kWp hybrid PV system integrated with a 100-kWh lithium battery bank storage system, designed to provide backup power to critical infrastructure such as existing data servers.

Upon completion, the PV system immediately commenced operation, aligning seamlessly with the ministry#39;s sustainability goals. A hands-on training on the operation and maintenance of the PV was conducted for the relevant staff of the ministry.

This achievement not only signifies a significant step towards the resilience and energy security of the Ministry during the current economic and financial crisis, but also underscores the Ministry of Industry#39;s commitment to embracing the proper solutions for environmental sustainability. As Lebanon strides forward in its renewable energy journey, the Ministry of Industry remains steadfast in its dedication to setting new benchmarks for environmental stewardship and sustainable development.

