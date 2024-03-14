Hostile shelling of south Lebanon’s Hamul-Naqoura area, enemy raid on outskirts of South Naqoura

NNA – Tyre- National News Agency correspondent reported that a number of enemy shells fell on the Hamul – Naqoura area in south Lebanon.

Additionally, Israeli warplanes carried out an air raid on the outskirts of south of Naqoura and fired two missiles.

The air raid also targeted a house inside the town of Naqoura, and ambulance teams rushed to the place to inspect it.

Moreover, Israeli enemy artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of Tair Harfa and Ain al-Zarqa in south Lebanon.nbsp;

