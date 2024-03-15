HORECA Lebanon announces exciting 28th edition with new features

NNA – HORECA Lebanon, the annual meeting place for the hospitality and foodservice industries, is thrilled to announce its 28th edition. Set to take place from April 16-19 at Seaside Arena, Beirut, this highly anticipated event is poised to deliver a dynamic experience with a diverse range of activities, shows, talks, competitions and events, all centered on the theme quot;Embrace the Pace of Hospitality.quot;

With over 200 local and international exhibitors, HORECA Lebanon will be welcoming more than 12,000 local and international professionals and buyers to discover thousands of products and services.

Special features include the Employment Hub, a platform for industry recruiters to discover top talents; Technovation, where exhibitors can showcase cutting-edge technologies; and the Innovation Pavilion, a space dedicated to the latest Lebanese products and innovations.

Spanning over 10,000 square meters, HORECA Lebanon is gearing up to spotlight every facet and trend within the hospitality and foodservice industries. Serving as a live platform for connections, insights and business opportunities, the 2024 edition promises a vibrant interactive program, including HORECA Talks, HORECA Stage, HORECA Theatre, the Buyersrsquo; Program and the Marketplace, alongside numerous competitions and activities.

Once again, HORECA Talks aims to provide visitors with insights into the evolving hospitality landscape, featuring key players from around the region. The HORECA Stage will bring together local and international chefs and culinary experts to demonstrate top techniques and discuss industry challenges. For mixology enthusiasts, the HORECA Theatre will host mixologists and beverage experts for unique demonstrations.

The Marketplace is HORECA Lebanon#39;s online platform for exhibitor-visitor interactions, while the Buyersrsquo; Program is set to bring global buyers to Lebanon, fostering new opportunities for local industrialists and SMEs.

The Hospitality Salon Culinaire, Junior Chef Competition, Lebanese Barista Competition and Lebanese Bartenders Competition will test the skills of participants, awarding the top competitors with valuable prizes.

Joumana Dammous-Salameacute;, managing director of Hospitality Services, the event organizer, said: quot;HORECA is the annual business meeting place for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With a greater focus on creating connections and an increased emphasis on learning and interactive workshops, the coming edition promises to be a very special one, reaffirming Lebanon as the true home of hospitality, resilient in the face of challenges.quot;

