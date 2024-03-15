Security update: Israeli warplanes intensify aggression in southern Lebanon, warning sirens sounded from UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura

NNA – Israeli enemy warplanes on Friday launched an attack around 10:00 pm on Thursday targeting Mount Labouneh, near the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura.nbsp;

The echo of the hostile airstrike explosions reverberated to the city of Tyre, igniting fires on the mountain where the attack occurred.nbsp;

Simultaneously, warning sirens sounded from the central headquarters of UNIFIL forces in Naqoura.nbsp;

Additionally, enemy artillery shelled the villages of Naqoura, Alma Al-Shaab, Tayr Harfa, Al-Dhaira, and Al-Labouneh.nbsp;

Until Friday morning, the Israeli enemy continued to release flares over the bordering villages adjacent to the Blue Line, with reconnaissance aircraft flying over the western and central sectors, extending to the outskirts of Tyre city.nbsp;

