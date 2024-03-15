Italian Embassy in Lebanon launches Italian Design Day 2024 initiatives

NNA – In a collaborative effort with the Italian Cultural Institute (IIC) and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the Italian Embassy in Lebanon unveiled a series of initiatives today as part of the Italian Design Day 2024. This event, promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is celebrated this year under the theme quot;Manufacturing Value: Inclusiveness, Innovation, and Sustainabilityquot;.

The theme of this year#39;s edition is explored from diverse angles through a comprehensive program featuring events and initiatives showcasing the creative and industrial excellences of Italian design. These activities are targeted towards professionals, designers, universities, and students alike.

One of the first events organized by the Italian Trade Agency took place at Le Cercle Hitti in Down Town Beirut earlier today. The event saw the participation of industry representatives, key opinion leaders, media, and architects. A dynamic discussion was led by Italian architects and designers Francesca Parotti and Maurizio Corrado, joined by ITA Beirut Director Claudio Pasqualucci and architect Fadlallah Dagher, the Dean of the ALBA Lebanese Academy of Fine Arts. Attendees also had the opportunity to embark on a tour at Le Cercle Hitti, delving into the evolution of Italian design from the 1930s to the present day.

Later in the afternoon, the Italian Cultural Institute (IIC), in collaboration with the Sursock Palace Association and ALBA-Acadeacute;mie Libanaise des Beaux-Arts, unveiled the exhibition titled ldquo;Tools For After ndash; Designrdquo; (TFA Design). Hosted at the Sursock Palace, the exhibition opened on March 14th and will run until April 7th, 2024.

The exhibition, divided into four thematic sections: quot;LYFErdquo;, quot;PALEO: Echoes of Prehistoric Influencequot;, quot;TOOLSrdquo;, and ldquo;MAPSrdquo;, showcases 44 meticulously curated objects crafted by a new generation of designers. These objects serve as a testament to their creators#39; visionary proposals, presenting pioneering materials and strategic approaches to shaping a sustainable future. Developed in partnership with esteemed design institutions, universities, designers, and private companies across Italy, the exhibition confronts the pressing inquiries posed by the Anthropocene era, challenging the philosophy of mass consumption and advocating for a return to human creativity, curiosity, and ecological consciousness.

Moreover, quot;Tools for Afterquot; transcends conventional boundaries by presenting a spectrum of ideas, solutions, alternative materials, and technologies that extend beyond the current paradigm. It includes cutting-edge prototypes, projects, scenarios, and proposals addressing sustainability challenges. The exhibition also features selected projects by students from the aforementioned partners, representing the future generation of designers.

quot;Tools For After ndash; Design Exhibitionquot; represents a captivating convergence of creativity, sustainability, and forward-thinking design philosophy. It showcases Italian cultural excellence and collective commitment to a brighter, more sustainable future. Members of the press, design enthusiasts, and the public are cordially invited to visit this exhibition and experience the essence of Italian design innovation firsthand.

