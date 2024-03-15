Bou Habib meets French and Russian Ambassadors, emphasizes support for UNRWA

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, on Friday welcomed French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro, expressing gratitude for France#39;s enduring affection and concern for Lebanon. quot;France only wishes good and prosperity for Lebanon,quot; Bou Habib stated. He also handed over Lebanon#39;s official response to the French initiative regarding a proposal for stability in southern Lebanon, expressing deep appreciation for French efforts.nbsp;

The Lebanese response emphasized that the French initiative is a significant step towards achieving peace and security in southern Lebanon.

Furthermore, Minister Bou Habib welcomed Russian Ambassador Alexander Rudakov, who invited the minister to celebrate the eightieth anniversary of Lebanese-Russian relations, to be commemorated in both countries.

Bou Habib separately met with Dr. Fadi Alameh, head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, accompanied by UNRWA#39;s Director of Affairs in Lebanon, Dorothee Klaus.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched upon Lebanon#39;s demand for foreign officials to recognize that funding UNRWA serves Lebanon#39;s common interests regionally and internationally.nbsp;

Minister Bou Habib cautioned against the dangers of halting UNRWA funding, warning that it would deprive Palestinians of hope, potentially driving them towards extremism and violence.

In turn, Alameh stressed Lebanon#39;s responsibility towards Palestinian brethren in refugee camps, advocating for supporting UNRWA to ensure ongoing assistance to the Palestinian people. He underscored the importance of preserving UNRWA as a vital institution established to support the Palestinian people.

Minister Bou Habib expressed commitment to the discussed initiatives, hoping for swift implementation on the ground.nbsp;

For her part, Klaus expressed gratitude for the recent support UNRWA has received from various Lebanese institutions, highlighting the critical role UNRWA plays in providing vital needs and essential services to 250,000 Palestinians in Lebanon during these challenging times.

