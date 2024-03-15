Fri. Mar 15th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Security update: Israeli airstrikes target several Southern Lebanese regions

    By

    NNA – In a recent escalation of tensions, Israeli aircraft on Friday carried out a series of attacks in southern Lebanon.nbsp;

    The airstrikes targeted areas near the town of Ayta al-Shaab, with one strike completely destroying a three-story house on the outskirts of Alma al-Shaab village. Additionally, another airstrike hit Ras al-Naqoura, while a third targeted the region between Alma al-Shaab and Naqoura. Meanwhile, counter-artillery shelling was reported in Hamamis hillsnbsp; and the vicinity of Wazzani.

