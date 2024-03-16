Geagea: Berri’s positions obstruct the elections with unconstitutional proposals

NNA – The head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, considered that President Nabih Berri#39;s positions are nothing but a continuation of the decision to obstruct the holding of elections through unconstitutional proposals aimed at putting the opposition#39;s back against the wall.

In comments made tonbsp;L#39;Orient Le Jour daily, Geagea reiterated his position that he would not abandon the option of electing former minister Jihad Azour unless the resistance group withdraws its candidate, which it clings to more than ever before, saying: ldquo;When the opposing party abandons its candidate, we can discuss the third option. But everyone, including Nabih Berri himself, knows that the time has not yet come to take a serious position due to the oppositionrsquo;s refusal to hold the open session in successive sessions, and at the same time its refusal to agree on the third option.quot;

Commenting on the situation in the south, LF leader considered that what is happening in southern Lebanon is moving in a dangerous direction, stressing that ldquo;no one should tamper with the existing balances in southern Lebanon since the adoption of Resolution 1701 in August 2006, especially since the confrontations in the south did not really help Gaza.rdquo;nbsp;

He continued: quot;The most dangerous thing in all of this is that everything suggests that Lebanon does not have a government responsible for its people, because at a time when Hezbollah is making decisions that are in harmony with Iranian strategic interests in the region, which are leading the Lebanese to disasters,nbsp;Lebanese government is absent, even though it is responsible for the damage affecting the country. quot;

quot;Since the beginning of the war, more than 300 people have been killed in Lebanon. Why ? For who? I don#39;t know,quot; Geagea concluded.

============= R.K.