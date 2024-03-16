Sat. Mar 16th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Thirty-six people, most of them children and women, were killed by an Israeli bombing of a house in Gaza

    By

    Mar 16, 2024 #‘most, #— and, #bombing, #children, #gaza,, #house, #israeli, #killed, #news’, #people, #them!, #thirty-six, #we’re, #women

    NNA – The government media office in Gaza announced that 36 people, most of them women and children, were killed in an Israeli bombing of the Tabatibi family home, west of Nuseirat in the Gaza Strip, according to ldquo;Russia Today.rdquo;

    The agency#39;s correspondent stated that Israeli warplanes launched a violent raid on the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.nbsp;Two targets were also monitored near Wadi Gaza, and two targets were hitnbsp;around the Malaysian School, north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

    As for Khan Yunis, the Israeli occupation forces carried out incursion and withdrawal maneuvers in the northern area of Hamad Town under fire cover with dozens of shells, which led to injuries among citizens.

    Artillery shelling was also concentrated in the eastern, northern, and southern areas of the city of Khan Yunis.

    nbsp;

    ============

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Man, woman arrested in connection to dead baby found in Florida trash bin

    Mar 16, 2024 admin
    Breaking News

    video: Mexico – Hail Stones larger than Golf Balls smashing car windows

    Mar 16, 2024 admin
    Breaking News

    North Korea refers to Kim’s daughter by term reserved for top leaders

    Mar 16, 2024 admin

    You missed

    Lebanon News

    Thirty-six people, most of them children and women, were killed by an Israeli bombing of a house in Gaza

    March 16, 2024
    Breaking News

    Man, woman arrested in connection to dead baby found in Florida trash bin

    March 16, 2024 admin
    Breaking News

    video: Mexico – Hail Stones larger than Golf Balls smashing car windows

    March 16, 2024 admin
    Breaking News

    North Korea refers to Kim’s daughter by term reserved for top leaders

    March 16, 2024 admin