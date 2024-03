GOOD RIDDANCE: Willie James Pye, 59, is set to be put to death Wednesday night by the state of Georgia for the 1993 murder of his former girlfriend, Alicia Yarbrough, who was gang-raped and shot to death after being kidnapped Pye requested a last meal of 2 chicken sandwiches, 2 cheeseburgers, French fries, 2 bags […]

Post navigation