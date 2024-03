Critical Incident in the lobby of Industry Sheriff Station INCIDENT: Critical Incident in the lobby of Industry Sheriff StationDATE: March 24, 2024 TIME: Approximately 7:40 p.m. LOCATION: Industry Sheriff Station, 150 North Hudson Avenue, Industry, 91744 UNIT: Industry Sheriff Station A female adult walked into the Industry Sheriff Station lobby at approximately 7:40 p.m. There […]

