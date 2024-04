Day 1 Convective Outlook NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 1128 AM CDT Mon Apr 01 2024 Valid 011630Z – 021200Z …THERE IS A MODERATE RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS FROM EXTREME NORTH TX INTO CENTRAL/EASTERN OK… …SUMMARY… Severe thunderstorms with very large hail (2-3 inch diameter or greater), damaging gusts (60-80 mph) and a few […]

