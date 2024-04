SPC AC 011800 Day 2 Convective Outlook NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0100 PM CDT Mon Apr 01 2024 Valid 021200Z – 031200Z …THERE IS A MODERATE RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS A LARGE PORTION OF OHIO…AND INCLUDING ADJACENT PARTS OF SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA…NORTHERN KENTUCKY…AND WESTERN WEST VIRGINIA… …SUMMARY… A potentially substantial severe weather outbreak […]

Post navigation