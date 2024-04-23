(Update) Mikati discusses displaced Syrians’ dossier with European Union delegation

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday received at the Grand Serail the European Commission#39;s Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, with an accompanying delegation, including EU Ambassador to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele.

On the Lebanese side, the meeting had been attended by Premier Mikatirsquo;s advisors former Minister Nicolas Nahas, Ambassador Boutros Assaker and Ziad Mikati.

During the meeting, Premier Mikati stressed that ldquo;the European Union must change its policy with regardnbsp;to assisting the displaced Syrians in Lebanon,rdquo; saying: ldquo;The assistance should be directed towards achieving their return to their country.rdquo;

Mikati thanked the European Union quot;for including Lebanon on the agenda of its last meeting, and for approving a package of political and financial measures to support Lebanon, which will be announced soon.quot;

The Premier also stressednbsp;quot;the urgent need to support the Lebanese army and the Lebanese security institutions and to support development and investment projects in Lebanon in the field of renewable energy, water and sustainable development.quot;

============== L.Y