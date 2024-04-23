Tue. Apr 23rd, 2024

Lebanon News

(Update) Mikati discusses displaced Syrians’ dossier with European Union delegation

By

Apr 23, 2024 #‘syrians, #‘with, #delegation, #discusses, #displaced, #dossier, #european, #mikati, #news’, #union, #update

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday received at the Grand Serail the European Commission#39;s Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, with an accompanying delegation, including EU Ambassador to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele.

On the Lebanese side, the meeting had been attended by Premier Mikatirsquo;s advisors former Minister Nicolas Nahas, Ambassador Boutros Assaker and Ziad Mikati.

During the meeting, Premier Mikati stressed that ldquo;the European Union must change its policy with regardnbsp;to assisting the displaced Syrians in Lebanon,rdquo; saying: ldquo;The assistance should be directed towards achieving their return to their country.rdquo;

Mikati thanked the European Union quot;for including Lebanon on the agenda of its last meeting, and for approving a package of political and financial measures to support Lebanon, which will be announced soon.quot;

The Premier also stressednbsp;quot;the urgent need to support the Lebanese army and the Lebanese security institutions and to support development and investment projects in Lebanon in the field of renewable energy, water and sustainable development.quot;

nbsp;

============== L.Y

By

Related Post

Breaking News

N.Korea’s Kim guides first nuclear counterstrike drills, state media says

Apr 22, 2024
Breaking News

The Illinois State Capitol building has been evacuated following a threatening call

Apr 22, 2024
Breaking News

Taiwan is currently getting hammered by a series of major Earthquakes above 6.0 magnitude

Apr 22, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

(Update) Mikati discusses displaced Syrians’ dossier with European Union delegation

April 23, 2024
Breaking News

N.Korea’s Kim guides first nuclear counterstrike drills, state media says

April 22, 2024
Breaking News

The Illinois State Capitol building has been evacuated following a threatening call

April 22, 2024
Breaking News

Taiwan is currently getting hammered by a series of major Earthquakes above 6.0 magnitude

April 22, 2024