UN chief calls for ‘immediate’ Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

NNA – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Sunday an immediate halt to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the return of hostages and a ldquo;surgerdquo; in humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian territory.

ldquo;I repeat my call, the worldrsquo;s call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and an immediate surge in humanitarian aid. But a ceasefire will only be the start. It will be a long road back from the devastation and trauma of this war,rdquo; Guterres said in a video address to an international donorsrsquo; conference in Kuwait. — AFP

