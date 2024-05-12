Sun. May 12th, 2024

Lebanon News

Al-Rahi regrets that European countries do not cooperate with Lebanon to solve displaced issue

NNA – Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi presided over Sundayrsquo;s mass service in the church of the outer courtyard of the Patriarchal edifice ldquo;Chapelle of the Resurrectionrdquo; in Bkerke.

During his sermon, Patriarch Rahi considered that those who obstruct the election of a president of the republic do not want a president because they benefit from his absence.

Al-Rahinbsp;stressed that the situation in the region requires the presence of a president, as well as resolving the issue of displaced Syrians and the necessity of their safe return.

In this context, Al-Rahi expressed his regret at the lack of cooperation by European countries for the return of the displaced to their safe countries, as they hold Lebanon responsible for this heavy burden, without realizing they are preparing them to become criminals.

On the 58th World Social Media Day, Al-Rahi called for ldquo;cooperating with this rapid technological progress and approaching it with a vibrant heart that rejects corruption.rdquo;

