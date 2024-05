NNA – The Hamas Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that the death toll from the war between Israel and the movement in the Gaza Strip since October 7 had risen to 35,034 martyrs.

The ministry said in a statement that quot;63 martyrs and 114 injuries were counted during the past 24 hours.quot;

It indicated that the total number of wounded has reached 78,755 since the start of the battles.

