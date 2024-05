NNA – Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, left Beirut today heading to the State of Qatar, in response to an invitation from his Qatari counterpart, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Pilot Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit.

Talks during the visit will address the needs of the military institution and ways to support it so that it continues to carry out its missions in order to preserve Lebanonrsquo;s security and stability.

