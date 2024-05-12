Sun. May 12th, 2024

Lebanon News

Hariri: Congratulations to Future Movement youth sector for winning the position of Vice President of the International Federation of Liberal Youth

By

May 12, 2024 #‘the, #congratulations, #federation, #for’, #future, #hariri, #international, #liberal, #movement, #news’, #position, #president, #sector, #vice, #winning, #youth

NNA – Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri congratulated the youth sector in the Future Movement for winning the position of Vice President of the International Federation of Liberal Youth (Iflry), and wrote through his account on the ldquo;Xrdquo; platform: ldquo;Congratulations to the youth sector in the Future Movement for winning the position of Vice President of the International Federation of Liberal Youth…You deserve the best and the responsibility you holdnbsp;becomes greater.quot;

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Army Chief bound for Qatar

May 12, 2024
Lebanon News

Death toll in Gaza rises to 35,034 since war outbreak

May 12, 2024
Lebanon News

Al-Rahi regrets that European countries do not cooperate with Lebanon to solve displaced issue

May 12, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Hariri: Congratulations to Future Movement youth sector for winning the position of Vice President of the International Federation of Liberal Youth

May 12, 2024
Lebanon News

Army Chief bound for Qatar

May 12, 2024
Lebanon News

Death toll in Gaza rises to 35,034 since war outbreak

May 12, 2024
Lebanon News

Al-Rahi regrets that European countries do not cooperate with Lebanon to solve displaced issue

May 12, 2024