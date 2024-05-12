Hariri: Congratulations to Future Movement youth sector for winning the position of Vice President of the International Federation of Liberal Youth

NNA – Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri congratulated the youth sector in the Future Movement for winning the position of Vice President of the International Federation of Liberal Youth (Iflry), and wrote through his account on the ldquo;Xrdquo; platform: ldquo;Congratulations to the youth sector in the Future Movement for winning the position of Vice President of the International Federation of Liberal Youth…You deserve the best and the responsibility you holdnbsp;becomes greater.quot;

=========R.Sh.