Salam meets with Bahraini Minister of Finance Economy in preparation for the 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, met on Sunday with the Minister of Finance and National Economy of Bahrain, Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, within the framework of the preparatory meetings for the Economic and Social Council of the League of Arab States on the sidelines of the 33rd Arab Summit, which is hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the existing bilateral relations between Bahrain and Lebanon and the development and growth they are witnessing at all levels, especially in the financial, economic and commercial fields. In this context, Minister Al Khalifa pointed to ldquo;the importance of continuing to work on developing these relations and pushing their paths towards greater joint coordination to bring abundance and advancement to the benefit of the two countries.rdquo;

He stressed ldquo;the keenness and interest of His Majesty King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to exert all efforts to host the thirty-third Arab Summit in the best way possible and to achieve its desired goals.rdquo;

In turn, Minister Salam emphasized ldquo;the necessity of working to reopen all Gulf markets to Lebanese products and enhancing trade exchange between both countries.quot;

In conclusion, Salam hoped that direct flights between Lebanon and Bahrain will be re-operating so that investment opportunities will be feasible based on the support of the Arab brethrens for Lebanon.

